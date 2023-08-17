The 15 Best Charleston Tours

History lovers will relish a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, for its variety of historic churches, forts and mansions that…

History lovers will relish a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, for its variety of historic churches, forts and mansions that rank as Charleston’s most popular attractions. Or, perhaps you’re most interested in its cuisine or the sea creatures that populate its waterways. Either way, these tours — identified by U.S. News using both expert opinion and traveler sentiment — offer just what you need for a fulfilling visit to the Holy City.

Palmetto Carriage Works — Daytime Group Carriage Ride — Charleston Residential District

Price: Adults from $50; kids from $40 Duration: 1 hour

This tour from Palmetto Carriage Works focuses on the residential district of downtown Charleston. During the hourlong ride, the horse-drawn carriage winds through 25 to 30 city blocks, passing houses, mansions, parks and gardens, while the driver shares information regarding architecture, the landscape and regional history. Patrons consistently laud the guides for their knowledge, friendliness and good humor. They also appreciate how well the company cares for its horses. Palmetto Carriage offers a variety of “add-ons,” such as a plantation tour at Middleton Place or a harbor boat tour.

Daytime tours leave every 30 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 or 5 p.m., depending on the month. Ticket prices start at $50 for adults and $40 for children ages 4 to 11. The company also offers evening carriage tours.

View & Book Tickets:Option 1 | Option 2

Two Sisters Tours

Price: From $25 Duration: 2 hours

Take the name of the Two Sisters Tours literally: sisters, who are seventh-generation Charleston natives, lead every tour. Along the roughly two-hour, 2.5-mile walking tour, you’ll traverse 18 city blocks and visit St. Michael’s Church, the Battery and various centuries-old houses, among other attractions. The sibling guides earn effusive praise for the historical information and colorful anecdotes they share with travelers.

Groups are limited to 20 participants. Tickets for the tours start at $25. Tours are available Monday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m. An additional 2 p.m. tour may be offered, depending on the month.

View & Book Tickets:Two Sisters Tours

Adventure Harbor Tours — Morris Island Boat Tour

Price: Adults from $59; kids from $36 Duration: 3 hours

To reach the uninhabited Morris Island, hop on this boat tour offered by Adventure Harbor Tours. After setting sail from the Charleston Harbor, you’ll head to Morris Island where you’ll have 90 minutes to explore. You can roam the island on your own for a self-guided visit, or heed the advice of previous tourgoers and follow your guide to learn more about the island’s ecology, animals and tidal mechanics. Your guide will also help you spot interesting shells and shark teeth that you can take home with you — a particular highlight for reviewers.

Tickets start at $59 for adults and $36 for children ages 3 to 12. Due to unpredictable tidal conditions, tours are not offered every day and are not available at the same time (tours may depart at 8:30 a.m. one day and 11 a.m. the next). You will be able to see the various departure times when booking. Adventure Harbor Tours also offers private charters, as well as sunset cruises.

View & Book Tickets:Adventure Harbor Tours

Old South Carriage Company — Historic Charleston Carriage Tour

Price: Adults from $50; kids from $40 Duration: 1 hour

Old South Carriage Company’s Historic Charleston Carriage Tours cover about 30 blocks of the city. During the one-hour excursions, guides provide facts about the churches, mansions and gardens passed on the approximately 2.5-mile route (which may vary from tour to tour). Tour-takers enjoy the guides’ personality and extensive knowledge of the city. Visitors also say both guides and horses are friendly.

Tours take place multiple times daily between 9 or 10 a.m. and 4 or 5 p.m. (depending on the month). Tickets cost about $50 for adults and $40 for children ages 4 to 11. Groups are limited to 16 passengers. Old South Carriage Company also offers a haunted carriage tour.

View & Book Tickets:Option 1 | Option 2

Lowcountry Walking Tours — Charleston’s Hidden Alleys and Passages

Price: From $30 Duration: 2 hours

Go behind the scenes, as it were, with Charleston’s Hidden Alleys and Passages tour. You’ll explore various cobblestone and brick pathways that are largely inaccessible by car and often overlooked, but offer a unique perspective on the city. Tour guides consistently receive fulsome praise for their insight and enthusiasm. Even Charleston residents report they learned something new about their hometown and its history. Plus, since the tour takes place mostly in the shade, reviewers say the stroll offers a nice reprieve from the city’s sweltering heat.

Outings depart from the Old Exchange Building daily at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 per person. Lowcountry Walking Tours also leads a Historic Downtown Tour, among others.

View & Book Tickets:Option 1 | Option 2

Charleston Outdoor Adventures — Dolphin Eco Tour

Price: Adults from $42; kids from $32 Duration: 1.5 hours

If you hope to see dolphins in their natural habitat, then Charleston Outdoor Adventures has a tour for you. Its Dolphin Eco Tour takes visitors over the creeks, inlets and marshes near Folly Beach, where approximately 300 wild Atlantic bottlenose dolphins reside. During the 90-minute boat rides, the captain imparts information regarding the local environment, wildlife and history. Reviewers frequently report learning quite a bit about both dolphins and Charleston’s ecosystem.

Tickets for the tours, which depart several times daily (including around sunset on select days), start at $42 for adults, $32 for children 3 to 12 and $10 for infants. Charleston Outdoor Adventures also offers a Morris Island Lighthouse boat tour and several kayak tours.

View & Book Tickets:Charleston Outdoor Adventures

Charleston Harbor Tours — Historic Charleston Harbor Tour

Price: Adults from $41; kids from $25 Duration: 1.5 hours

This boat tour offers views of many of the city’s popular landmarks, including forts Sumter, Moultrie and Johnson, St. Michael’s Church and the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. During the 90-minute sightseeing ride aboard the Carolina Belle, the captain provides commentary on the various sights and Charleston’s history, which reviewers find informative and entertaining. Plus, many report seeing dolphins during the ride.

Charleston Harbor Tours depart several times daily; exact times vary by season. Tickets for adults cost about $41, while those for children 4 to 11 cost approximately $25. Food and beverages are available for purchase on board. Charleston Harbor Tours also offers sunset cruises.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide

Charleston Culinary Tours — Downtown Charleston Culinary Tour

Price: From $85 Duration: 2.5 hours

The Downtown Charleston Culinary Tour focuses on the city’s historic French Quarter and City Market includes visits to a handful of local restaurants. During the 2.5-hour walking tour, samples may include classic Southern fare like pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, or shrimp and grits. Guides share their knowledge of regional food and Charleston history along the way. Reviewers enthusiastically describe guides as equally entertaining and informative. Travelers also praise the food, calling it delicious.

Tours are offered daily at 10 or 11 a.m., with additional afternoon tours available on select days. Specific restaurants visited and meeting points vary by tour time. Tickets, which include all food and nonalcoholic beverage tastings, start at $85 per person. Charleston Culinary Tours also offers a pub tour, as well as a food tour of Upper King Street, among other options.

View & Book Tickets:Option 1 | Option 2

Coastal Expeditions — Shem Creek Kayak Tour

Price: Adults from $58; kids from $48 Duration: 3 hours

Coastal Expeditions’ Shem Creek Kayak Tour, which travels its namesake waterway into Charleston Harbor, affords views of Castle Pinckney, the Charleston Peninsula, Fort Sumter and the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Along the roughly three-hour trip, you may also spot local creek residents, such as pelicans, dolphins, manatees and sea turtles. The company’s guides and staff regularly receive high marks for their friendliness, helpfulness and professionalism.

Tickets, which cost about $58 for adults and $48 for children age 12 and younger, include use of all necessary gear (including a kayak and paddle). Tours depart daily at 9 a.m. from Shem Creek, just across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant. Coastal Expeditions also offers kayak tours to Isle of Palms, along with boat and paddleboard excursions.

View & Book Tickets:Coastal Expeditions

Walks of Charleston — Charleston History Tour

Price: Adults from $25; kids from $18 Duration: 2 hours

The Charleston History Tour promises to take visitors to some of Charleston’s most significant structures. While the routes of the roughly two-hour walks may vary, sites visited typically include St. Michael’s Church, St. Philip’s Church and the Battery. Patrons say guides have wonderful historic insight, humor and storytelling abilities. Reviewers also say this tour is especially suited to first-time visitors to Charleston as it passes by top sights and features a broad overview of the city’s history.

The tours start at city hall up to four times daily beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tickets cost around $25 for adults and $18 for children 7 to 12. Children 6 and younger can tour for free. Walks of Charleston also conducts tours of the city’s alleyways and also offers private excursions.

View & Book Tickets:Viator

Carolina Polo and Carriage Company — Group Carriage Tours

Price: Adults from $45; kids from $35 Duration: 1 hour

Carolina Polo and Carriage Company’s group tours show visitors the historic streets and structures of downtown Charleston. During the hourlong rides, guides offer information regarding the various gardens, homes, parks and churches on display. Routes vary, but specific attractions seen may include the Battery, the Edmondston-Alston House, the Old Exchange building and the Nathaniel Russell House Museum. Patrons say guides are informative and entertaining.

The horse-drawn carriages depart from the Charleston City Market roughly every 30 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets cost approximately $45 for adults and $35 for children 4 to 11. Carriages carry no more than 16 riders. Planning a special outing? The company also offers private tours.

View & Book Tickets: Option 1 | Option 2

Tour Charleston at Buxton Books — Ghosts of Charleston Tour

Price: From $35 Duration: 1.5 hours

The Ghosts of Charleston Tour is an approximately 90-minute walk to and through the Unitarian Church graveyard during which guides recount tales from “The Ghosts of Charleston” book, written by the company’s founder, Julian T. Buxton III. No two tours are alike, as guides change up the stories shared during each outing. The storytellers receive accolades for being both entertaining and informative.

Tours depart nightly starting at 7:30 p.m.; the last tour departs at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 for participants ages 13 and older, with discounts for seniors and students. Those interested in Charleston’s Black history will also want to check out the company’s The Lost Stories of Black Charleston Tour.

View & Book Tickets:Option 1 | Option 2

Bulldog Tours — Savor the Flavors of Charleston Tour

Price: From $90 Duration: 2.5 hours

The Savor the Flavors of Charleston Tour takes up to 12 foodies to various bakeries, markets and eateries to sample local Lowcountry fare like collard greens, fried green tomatoes, grits and sweet tea. In total, you’ll visit three restaurants and two specialty shops. Tourgoers appreciate the quality and quantity of food. They advise future participants to eat light (if at all) before the excursion to take full advantage of the food on the tour.

The 2.5-hour guided tours are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, with additional tour times available in the summer months. Tickets cost approximately $90 per person and must be reserved in advance. Tickets cover all tastings. Alcoholic drinks can be purchased separately at some stops. Bulldog Tours also offers tours that guide visitors through the eateries of Upper King Street, as well as ghost tours.

View & Book Tickets:Option 1 | Option 2 | Option 3

SpiritLine Cruises — Charleston Harbor Tour

Price: Adults from $39; kids from $25 Duration: 1.5 hours

The Charleston Harbor Tour directs tour-takers’ attention to some of the city’s significant historical landmarks, including the Battery, Castle Pinckney, the USS Yorktown and more. As you glide through the harbor, your onboard guide will share details of Charleston’s history and former residents. Patrons generally praise the guides for their knowledge and humor. Many also reported spotting dolphins during the cruise. What’s more, snacks and beer are available for purchase on board.

The 90-minute cruises depart from two sites multiple times daily (except in winter). Tickets start at $39 for adults and $25 for children 4 to 11. Children 3 and younger ride for free. SpiritLine also offers dinner cruises.

View & Book Tickets:GetYourGuide

Charleston Footprints Walking Tours

Price: From $28.50 Duration: 2 hours

Charleston Footprints Walking Tours spotlight many of the city’s unique characteristics, including its old churches, graveyards, parks and gardens, wrought iron gates, distinctive architecture, cobblestone streets and alleys. Among the specific destinations on these two-hour walks, which cover up to 18 blocks, are the French Quarter, the Charleston harbor and the Battery. Tours are led by licensed guides, who receive praise from recent travelers for their extensive knowledge of Charleston’s art, history, architecture, nature and more.

Tours are available daily in the morning and afternoon. Exact times vary by month, but in general, morning tours take place at 9:30 or 10 a.m. and afternoon tours take place at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $28.50 per person and reservations are required.

View & Book Tickets:Charleston Footprints

