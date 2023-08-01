TG Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million…

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX

