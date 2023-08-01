Textainer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported profit of $56.3 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported profit of $56.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.20.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $192.2 million in the period.

