Tetra: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $60.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $987.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tetra expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $840 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tetra expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.22 to $5.27 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.21 billion.

