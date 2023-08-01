Terex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $159.4 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $159.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $7 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.1 billion.

