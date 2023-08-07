Live Radio
Teradata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 4:52 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $462 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 44 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.92 to $2.04 per share.

