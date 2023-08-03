Tempur Sealy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $92.4…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $92.4 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Tempur Sealy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

