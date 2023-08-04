Telus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $148.9…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $148.9 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

