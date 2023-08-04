Telus International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $667 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $663.1 million.

Telus International expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.73 billion.

