Teleflex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $111.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $743.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.4 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.60 per share.

