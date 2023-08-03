Teekay Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported earnings of $151.2 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported earnings of $151.2 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $4.38 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $370.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $252.6 million.

