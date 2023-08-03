Teekay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.3 million in its…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.3 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $395.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $277.3 million.

