TechTarget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $57 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $230 million.

