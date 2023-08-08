Techne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $75.5 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $75.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $301.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $285.3 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

