Team: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $3.61. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.55 per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $239.5 million in the period.

