TDS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

