TaskUs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $229.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $222 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $910 million.

