Taseko: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period.

