Target: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $835 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $24.77 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.60.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $8 per share.

