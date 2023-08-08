Take-Two: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $206…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $206 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

The company expects a full-year loss of $3.20 to $2.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTWO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.