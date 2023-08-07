Tactile Systems Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $100,000 in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported a loss of $100,000 in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $68.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.5 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $274 million to $278 million.

