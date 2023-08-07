T2 Biosystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

