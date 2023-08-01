Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $733.7 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $733.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $19.73 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $76.32 billion.

