Synchronoss: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period.

Synchronoss expects full-year revenue in the range of $242 million to $255 million.

