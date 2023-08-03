Synaptics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $227.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.6 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Synaptics said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $245 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $453.7 million.

