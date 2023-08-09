Sutter Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

