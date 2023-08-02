SurModics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.3 million…

SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period.

