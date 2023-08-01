Surgery Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.…

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $667.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.9 million.

