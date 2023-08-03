Superior Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $100,000…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $100,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $372.6 million in the period.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP

