Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 5:27 PM

SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Monday reported net income of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Seminole, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $129.2 million in the period.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 45 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $550 million to $560 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

