Super Micro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported net income of $193.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $3.43. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $3.51 per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $640 million, or $11.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.75 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion.

