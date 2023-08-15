Super League Gaming: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) on Monday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

