Sunworks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

