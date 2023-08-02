Sunrun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.5 million. The…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.5 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $590.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.