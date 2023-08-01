SunPower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.1 million in…

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.1 million in its second quarter.

The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $463.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.9 million.

