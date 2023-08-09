SunOpta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SunOpta Inc. (STKL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The natural and organic food company posted revenue of $207.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STKL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.