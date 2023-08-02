Sunoco LP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $87 million in its second quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $87 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.81 billion.

