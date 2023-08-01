SunCoke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $20.4 million in…

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $20.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $534.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXC

