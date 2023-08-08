Sun Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $506.3 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $506.3 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.71 billion in the period.

