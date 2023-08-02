Summit Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.6 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.6 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $729.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $680.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.7 million.

