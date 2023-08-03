Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $738 million. The…

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.45 per share.

