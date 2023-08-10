Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.7 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $492.9 million.

