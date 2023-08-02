Stoneridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $266.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $262.4 million.

Stoneridge expects a full-year loss of 10 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $960 million to $990 million.

