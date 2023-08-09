Steel Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.44 per share.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $500.9 million in the period.

