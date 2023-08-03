Starwood Property Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $168.8…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $168.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $515.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STWD

