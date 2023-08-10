StarTek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Thursday reported profit of $6.5 million in its second quarter.…

StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Thursday reported profit of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The call center operator posted revenue of $91.2 million in the period.

