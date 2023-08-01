Starbucks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.14 billion. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.17 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.29 billion.

