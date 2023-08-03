Star Bulk Carriers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.3…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $238.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBLK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.