Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Star Bulk Carriers: Q2…

Star Bulk Carriers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $238.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBLK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up