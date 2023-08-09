Stantec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.5 million. The…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.5 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $952 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.8 million.

