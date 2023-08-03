Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.2…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.2 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139 million, or $11.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $741 million.

